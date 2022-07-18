Learning about Maine's history through the clothing, textiles and fashions of the past

The Maine Historical Society is featuring an exhibit called “Northern Threads”—it explores Maine history through fashion. We’ll learn how the style and use of clothing, accessories and textiles reflect the priorities of the times, and how such issues as women’s rights, environmental awareness and other historical trends in Maine are reflected in what people wore.

Panelists:

Jamie Rice, deputy director, Maine Historical Society; co-curator, "Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress"

Kimberly Alexander, director of museum studies, lecturer, Department of History, University of New Hampshire

VIP Callers:

Alysha Kupferer, assistant professor & program chair, Department of Textile & Fashion Design, Maine College of Art & Design