The role of public art and examples of artwork throughout Maine

Throughout Maine, people can stumble upon works of art in public places, from murals to sculptures to installations. We’ll learn about the culture and tradition of public art in Maine and highlight some artwork to view—or even be a part of—this summer and year round.

Panelists:

David Greenham, interim executive director, Maine Arts Commission

Sean King, urban designer, City of Portland; Portland Public Art

VIP Callers:

Pamela Moulton, artist based in North Bridgton

Lisa Alonzo, artist, coordinator of public art project “Analog Alley” in Brunswick

Annette Dodd, artist; co-owner, Rock & Art Shop, Bangor; mural project

Misty Parker, assistant director, economic & community development, City of Lewiston; Choice Neighborhood Planning and Action Grant

Jesse Salisbury, granite sculptor; founder, Schoodic International Sculpture Symposium; organizer of the Maine Sculpture Trail 11:40

