The role of public art and examples of artwork throughout Maine
Throughout Maine, people can stumble upon works of art in public places, from murals to sculptures to installations. We’ll learn about the culture and tradition of public art in Maine and highlight some artwork to view—or even be a part of—this summer and year round.
Panelists:
David Greenham, interim executive director, Maine Arts Commission
Sean King, urban designer, City of Portland; Portland Public Art
VIP Callers:
Pamela Moulton, artist based in North Bridgton
Lisa Alonzo, artist, coordinator of public art project “Analog Alley” in Brunswick
Annette Dodd, artist; co-owner, Rock & Art Shop, Bangor; mural project
Misty Parker, assistant director, economic & community development, City of Lewiston; Choice Neighborhood Planning and Action Grant
Jesse Salisbury, granite sculptor; founder, Schoodic International Sculpture Symposium; organizer of the Maine Sculpture Trail 11:40