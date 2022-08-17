How to start a food or beverage business & examples of food entrepreneurship in Maine

From top restaurants to productive farms, Maine is known for its food. We’ll learn how entrepreneurs are making the most of this reputation by starting a food or beverage business. We will hear about specialty food products and business ideas—and what resources are available for food entrepreneurs in Maine.

Panelists:

Bill Seretta, executive director, Fork Food Lab

Steve Bolduc, economic development officer, Community & Economic Development, City of Bangor; Central Kitchen

VIP Callers:

Jason Bolton, associate professor and food safety specialist, University of Maine Cooperative Extension

James Fox, co-owner & lab tech, Lions Maine Mushroom Farm & Forage, Old Town

Marcia Wiggins, owner, Cape Whoopies