Maine Calling

How to start a food or beverage business & examples of food entrepreneurship in Maine

Published August 17, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
From top restaurants to productive farms, Maine is known for its food. We’ll learn how entrepreneurs are making the most of this reputation by starting a food or beverage business. We will hear about specialty food products and business ideas—and what resources are available for food entrepreneurs in Maine.

Panelists:
Bill Seretta, executive director, Fork Food Lab
Steve Bolduc, economic development officer, Community & Economic Development, City of Bangor; Central Kitchen

VIP Callers:
Jason Bolton, associate professor and food safety specialist, University of Maine Cooperative Extension
James Fox, co-owner & lab tech, Lions Maine Mushroom Farm & Forage, Old Town
Marcia Wiggins, owner, Cape Whoopies

