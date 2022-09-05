© 2022 Maine Public
Travel expert and public broadcasting host Rick Steves offers travel advice, especially considering the pandemic

Published September 5, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date July 13, 2022); no calls will be taken.

Rick Steves is synonymous with travel advice. His radio show recently returned to Maine Public's airwaves, and his television shows can be seen on Maine Public Television and Create. He joins us to talk about his recent adventures, how Covid has changed the way we travel, and tips on getting the most out of any trip.

Panelist:
Rick Steves, expert on European travel; producer of a series of guidebooks, public television and radio shows, syndicated travel column

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
