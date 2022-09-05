Travel expert and public broadcasting host Rick Steves offers travel advice, especially considering the pandemic

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date July 13, 2022); no calls will be taken.

Rick Steves is synonymous with travel advice. His radio show recently returned to Maine Public's airwaves, and his television shows can be seen on Maine Public Television and Create. He joins us to talk about his recent adventures, how Covid has changed the way we travel, and tips on getting the most out of any trip.

Panelist:

Rick Steves, expert on European travel; producer of a series of guidebooks, public television and radio shows, syndicated travel column