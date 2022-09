Jennifer Finney Boylan is the author of 18 books and is the inaugural Anna Quindlen Writer in Residence at Barnard College of Columbia University. She joins us to discuss her recent Washington Post column: “Is being transgender a medical condition?” We’ll also discuss her soon-to-be released book Mad Honey, co-authored with Jodi Picoult.

Panelist:

Jennifer Finney Boylan, author, human rights activist