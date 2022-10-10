© 2022 Maine Public
Author Tom Ricks' latest book offers a new take on the history of the Civil Rights movement

Published October 10, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT
New York Times bestselling author and Pulitzer Prize winner Thomas Ricks joins us to share a new perspective on the Civil Rights Movement, stressing its unexpected use of military strategy and its lessons for nonviolent resistance around the world.

Panelist:
Tom Ricks is the author of multiple bestselling books, including First Principles, The Generals, and Fiasco; his latest is Waging A Good War: A Military History of the Civil Rights Movement, 1954-1968. Ricks was a member of two Pulitzer Prize–winning teams in his years at The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. He has been called “the dean of military correspondents.” He lives in Maine and Texas.

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
