The history and risk of hurricanes in Maine, and what to do to prepare

The devastation caused by Hurricane Ian underscores the growing danger of extreme weather events. The fact that Hurricane Fiona wreaked havoc in neighboring Canada underscores the real threat of powerful hurricanes in Maine. We’ll talk with experts about the impact of climate change on hurricane risk in our region, what the state and municipalities are doing to prepare—and what individuals need to know to be ready for future hurricanes and other severe storms.

Panelists:

Kerry Emanuel, meteorologist, climate scientist, author; professor emeritus of atmospheric science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; he lives in Maine

Donald Dumont, warning service coordinator, National Weather Service, based in Gray

Samuel Roy, natural hazards planner, Maine Emergency Management Agency

VIP Callers:

James Wilson, fire chief & emergency management director, City of South Portland

Benjamin Yardley, senior staff attorney, Maine Bureau of Insurance