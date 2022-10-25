© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Hospital leaders address the latest health concerns over Covid, the flu, RSV and more

Published October 25, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
This year, more than ever, Albertans should get immunized against influenza to protect their health and support the province’s fight against COVID-19. Flu shots are now available free of charge at pharmacies and doctors’ offices across the province. Alberta Health Services (AHS) is also offering immunizations by appointment for those under five years old and those in their household. This year’s flu season presents an additional challenge as Alberta responds to COVID-19. Immunization will help protect vulnerable Albertans, as well as decrease influenza-related tests, emergency room visits and hospitalizations during the pandemic. The government has ordered a record 1.96 million doses of vaccine to help protect the health of Albertans. “Getting immunized is more important now than ever before. It’s the best way to protect your health and the health of your friends and neighbours. It will also allow our health system to keep focusing on the fight against COVID-19 while we continue safely opening Alberta’s economy.” Jason Kenney, Premier “We’ve purchased a record amount of vaccine and made changes to ensure that getting your flu shot is as safe and easy as possible. By keeping cases of influenza low, we can make sure our health-care system can keep responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and all the other health-care needs that Albertans face every day.” said Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health. “The flu shot won’t prevent COVID-19, but it will reduce your chances of getting sick with influenza and spreading it to others. While getting immunized helps, it’s also crucial to wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes and stay home when sick. If you have flu symptoms, book a test for COVID-19 as symptoms are similar. Let’s all do our part to keep one another safe.” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

We discuss what public health concerns medical leaders are watching out for in the months ahead, including new Covid subvariants, holiday gatherings and travel, indoor transmission and general complacency about the pandemic. We will also talk about the decline in the threat of monkeypox, efforts to eradicate polio, and an early flu season.

Panelists:
Dr. Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth
Dr. Jim Jarvis, senior physician executive, system incident command, Northern Light Health

