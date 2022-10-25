Hospital leaders address the latest health concerns over Covid, the flu, RSV and more

We discuss what public health concerns medical leaders are watching out for in the months ahead, including new Covid subvariants, holiday gatherings and travel, indoor transmission and general complacency about the pandemic. We will also talk about the decline in the threat of monkeypox, efforts to eradicate polio, and an early flu season.

Panelists:

Dr. Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth

Dr. Jim Jarvis, senior physician executive, system incident command, Northern Light Health