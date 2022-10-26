© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

The horror genre in Maine, from books to films--including film series Damnationland

Published October 26, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Just in time for Halloween, we’ll discuss why Maine seems to be a hotbed for scary stories and terrifying movies, from Nathaniel Hawthorne to Stephen King. Damnationland presents original works from Maine filmmakers that redefine the classic thriller and horror categories. For over a decade, Damnationland programs have featured world premieres of short films produced in by Mainers, exclusively for the Halloween season.

Panelists:
Mackenzie Bartlett, co-producer of Damnationland
Aviva Briefel, Edward Little professor of the English language and literature and cinema studies, Bowdoin College
Jason Middleton, associate professor of English and visual and cultural studies; director, film and media studies program, University of Rochester; lives in Falmouth

VIP caller:
Carter Smith, Maine filmmaker; his film airs Wednesday night

