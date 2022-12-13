© 2022 Maine Public
The concern over the return of polio, and ways to prevent its spread

By Cindy Han
Published December 13, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
Previously eradicated in the U.S., the return of polio in New York over the summer has prompted concern that the virus will spread. We’ll learn about the disease, how it’s transmitted, and what’s recommended for vaccinations. We’ll also hear from a polio survivor who raises awareness about polio, and we’ll learn about the role Rotary plays in helping to eradicate polio worldwide.

Panelists:
Dr. Janell Routh, medical officer, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, U.S. Public Health Service
Dr. Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth
Ann Lee Hussey, polio survivor; Rotary Club member; trustee of York Hospital; veterinary technician

VIP Caller:
Michael McGovern, Rotary Club of South Portland & Cape Elizabeth; chair, International PolioPlus Committee with Rotary International

