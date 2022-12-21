© 2022 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine lifts statute of limitations for child sexual abuse claims, prompting a rise in lawsuits

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published December 21, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
Last year Gov. Mills signed into law a bill removing the statute of limitations for survivors of child sexual abuse, allowing them to pursue civil claims against their abusers. We’ll hear from survivors of abuse and one of the attorneys at the center of recent lawsuits brought on behalf of survivors.

Guests:
Michael Bigos, attorney; partner, Berman & Simmons
Rep. Lori Gramlich, serving her 2nd term serving House District 131 (Old Orchard Beach); she introduced the legislation that changed Maine’s law regarding statute of limitations for survivors of child sexual assault abuse
Melissa Martin, public policy and legal director, Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
