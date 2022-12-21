Maine lifts statute of limitations for child sexual abuse claims, prompting a rise in lawsuits

Last year Gov. Mills signed into law a bill removing the statute of limitations for survivors of child sexual abuse, allowing them to pursue civil claims against their abusers. We’ll hear from survivors of abuse and one of the attorneys at the center of recent lawsuits brought on behalf of survivors.

Guests:

Michael Bigos, attorney; partner, Berman & Simmons

Rep. Lori Gramlich, serving her 2nd term serving House District 131 (Old Orchard Beach); she introduced the legislation that changed Maine’s law regarding statute of limitations for survivors of child sexual assault abuse

Melissa Martin, public policy and legal director, Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault