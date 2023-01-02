© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Plastic pollution and the harms it causes, and what to know about recycling plastic

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published January 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
plastics copy.jpg
Https://Www.Flickr.Com/Photos/Snemann2/
/

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Nov 29, 2022); no calls will be taken.

Plastic pollution is all around us in Maine—in the oceans, forests, backyards, open spaces and towns. We’ll discuss the kinds of plastics that are most problematic, what impacts these have on the environment, the role of recycling—and what people can do to help reduce the harms that plastics cause.

Panelists:
Matt Grondin, director of communications and public affairs, EcoMaine
Sarah Nichols, Sustainable Maine director, Natural Resources Council of Maine

VIP Caller:
Katie Weiler, founder, Viable Gear

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han