Maine Calling

Travel expert Rick Steves discusses his new virtual travel series and offers travel advice

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published January 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Rick Steves returns to share details about a special European travel series called "Festival of Europe 2023," starting this month. For 22 consecutive nights—from January 9 to January 30—he will be hosting a free virtual travel event every night to promote European travel in 2023. Each night, Rick will be joined by a tour guide to virtually travel to a destination, providing information for people interested in a tour and also for independent travelers.

Panelist:
Rick Steves, public television host, best-selling guidebook author, activist; he is the founder and owner of Rick Steves' Europe, a travel business with a tour program that brings more than 30,000 people to Europe annually

