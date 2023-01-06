© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
The state of American democracy and civic engagement

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published January 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Marking two years since the attack on the U.S. Capitol, we discuss the state of democracy today. We examine how inequality in America has made our nation vulnerable, and how that impacts democratic norms and freedoms. And we talk about the role that education can play to counter the erosion of democracy and civic engagement.

Panelists:
Christopher Jon Delogu, professor of American history, comparative literature and translation (he divides his time between Maine and France); author; his latest book is Fascism, Vulnerability, and the Escape from Freedom: Readings to Repair Democracy
Rajiv Vinnakota, president, The Institute for Citizens & Scholars

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
