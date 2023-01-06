The state of American democracy and civic engagement

Marking two years since the attack on the U.S. Capitol, we discuss the state of democracy today. We examine how inequality in America has made our nation vulnerable, and how that impacts democratic norms and freedoms. And we talk about the role that education can play to counter the erosion of democracy and civic engagement.

Panelists:

Christopher Jon Delogu, professor of American history, comparative literature and translation (he divides his time between Maine and France); author; his latest book is Fascism, Vulnerability, and the Escape from Freedom: Readings to Repair Democracy

Rajiv Vinnakota, president, The Institute for Citizens & Scholars