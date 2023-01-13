© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

What makes a good apology, and when does saying "sorry" matter?

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published January 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Maine Calling Social Media templates - 10
Maine Public
/

Authors Marjorie Ingall and Susan McCarthy address how to apologize the right way in their new book, Sorry, Sorry, Sorry: The Case for Good Apologies (publication date Jan 10, 2023). We’ll learn why so many apologies fall short, and what leads to forgiveness—and why sometimes a good apology isn’t necessary.

Panelists:

Marjorie Ingall, author of several books, including Mamaleh Knows Best, Hungry, and The Field Guide to North American Males; she is co-creator of the website SorryWatch, she reviews children’s books for The New York Times, and she has been a columnist and contributing writer for other publications

Susan McCarthy, co-author of bestseller When Elephants Weep; author of Becoming a Tiger; contributor to publications such as Parade, Smithsonian magazine and The Guardian; she goes by “Sumac” on SorryWatch.com

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith