What makes a good apology, and when does saying "sorry" matter?

Authors Marjorie Ingall and Susan McCarthy address how to apologize the right way in their new book, Sorry, Sorry, Sorry: The Case for Good Apologies (publication date Jan 10, 2023). We’ll learn why so many apologies fall short, and what leads to forgiveness—and why sometimes a good apology isn’t necessary.

Panelists:

Marjorie Ingall, author of several books, including Mamaleh Knows Best, Hungry, and The Field Guide to North American Males; she is co-creator of the website SorryWatch, she reviews children’s books for The New York Times, and she has been a columnist and contributing writer for other publications

Susan McCarthy, co-author of bestseller When Elephants Weep; author of Becoming a Tiger; contributor to publications such as Parade, Smithsonian magazine and The Guardian; she goes by “Sumac” on SorryWatch.com

