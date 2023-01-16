© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Maine House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross discusses her historic new role and top priorities

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published January 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Jan 9. 2023); no calls will be taken.

Longtime Maine leader Rachel Talbot Ross steps into the role of Speaker of the House, making history as the first Black lawmaker to be elected to that position. We’ll talk with her about her social justice advocacy, her many past leadership roles, and what her priorities are for the 2023 legislative session.

Panelist:
Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross is Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives; she is serving her fourth term in the House representing part of Portland. A longtime public servant, she is the first Black woman elected to legislative leadership in Maine. Talbot Ross has worked for the City of Portland, led several nonprofit organizations dedicated to social justice and served in leadership roles with the NAACP in Maine.

VIP Caller:
Bob Greene, journalist, Maine historian

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
