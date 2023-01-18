© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Personal finance expert Michelle Singletary offers advice on saving, credit, taxes, investing and more

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published January 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
psPMl7o-asset-mezzanine-16x9-tBJozJl-480x270.jpeg
PBS
/

Nationally syndicated personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary returns to share tips on money management. She’ll discuss best financial practices, including preparing filing 2022 tax returns, and dealing with inflation, fluctuating mortgage rates and high energy costs.

Panelist:
Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist, The Washington Post; author of four personal finance books; frequent contributor to NPR and other broadcast programs; director of a church ministry to help those with financial challenges

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith