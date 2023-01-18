Personal finance expert Michelle Singletary offers advice on saving, credit, taxes, investing and more

Nationally syndicated personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary returns to share tips on money management. She’ll discuss best financial practices, including preparing filing 2022 tax returns, and dealing with inflation, fluctuating mortgage rates and high energy costs.

Panelist:

Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist, The Washington Post; author of four personal finance books; frequent contributor to NPR and other broadcast programs; director of a church ministry to help those with financial challenges