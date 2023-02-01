Why childrens' oral health matters, and how to prevent dental problems

February marks Children’s Dental Health Month, which aims to raise awareness that dental disease is the No. 1 chronic disease among children. We’ll learn about the ways in which kids’ oral health is tied to their overall health, preventive tips, and how parents’ dental health affects their children's health.

Panelists:

Dr. Jeff Stone, pediatrician; Oral Health Champion for the Maine Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics

Dr. Norma Desjardins, dentist; president of the Maine Dental Association

VIP Callers:

Becca Matusovich, executive director, Children's Oral Health Network of Maine 11:20

Kathy Kilrain del Rio, advocacy & programs director, Maine Equal Justice; chair, MaineCare Advisory Committee11:30

