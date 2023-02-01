© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Why childrens' oral health matters, and how to prevent dental problems

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published February 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Portrait of little boy brushing teeth on light background
https://www.flickr.com/photos/30478819@N08/
/

February marks Children’s Dental Health Month, which aims to raise awareness that dental disease is the No. 1 chronic disease among children. We’ll learn about the ways in which kids’ oral health is tied to their overall health, preventive tips, and how parents’ dental health affects their children's health.

Panelists:
Dr. Jeff Stone, pediatrician; Oral Health Champion for the Maine Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics
Dr. Norma Desjardins, dentist; president of the Maine Dental Association

VIP Callers:
Becca Matusovich, executive director, Children's Oral Health Network of Maine 11:20
Kathy Kilrain del Rio, advocacy & programs director, Maine Equal Justice; chair, MaineCare Advisory Committee11:30

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han