How the pressures facing first responders can lead to mental health challenges

The mental health crisis among first responders only worsened during the pandemic. More firefighters, EMTs and police officers now die by suicide than in the line of duty. We'll talk with those working to break this cycle and the stigma around mental health prevalent among those on the front lines. A new memoir by former USM police chief Lisa Beecher, Living with Mr. Fahrenheit, tells the story of her husband, a decorated police officer, and his psychotic break and mental health struggles.

Panelists:

Lisa Beecher, former police chief; author of Living with Mr. Fahrenheit: A First Responder Family’s Fight for a Future After a Mental Health Crisis

Amy Davenport Dakin, counselor who specializes in first responders

