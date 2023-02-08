High electric bills and what can be done about rates and energy use

Mainers are seeing high electric costs on their latest bills, reflecting the new supply rate. We discuss why rates are high, how they are set, and what rate payers can do to try and defray costs. We’ll examine the role the PUC plays, and what options consumers have when selecting their electricity supplier. We’ll also learn about state resources that can help consumers with their electric bills and energy conservation.

Panelists:

Philip Bartlett, chair, Maine Public Utilities Commission

Andrew Landry, deputy public advocate, Office of the Public Advocate, State of Maine

Michael Stoddard, executive director, Efficiency Maine

