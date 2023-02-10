The life, music and legacy of Maine's country music star Dick Curless
Country singer Dick Curless, known for his baritone voice and eye patch, was born in Fort Fairfield, Maine. He had more than 20 hit recordings on the country charts; his biggest hit was “A Tombstone Every Mile” (1965)—it showcased Maine and his signature sound. Now the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville is honoring the singer/guitarist with an exhibit: “Dick Curless: Hard Traveling Man From Maine.” We discuss his life and legacy, and hear from those who were close to him.
Panelists:
Peter Guralnick, award-winning music critic and author; he co-curated the Hall of Fame exhibit
Mick Buck, curatorial director, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Bobby Stanton, associate professor, Berklee College of Music; played guitar with Dick Curless
VIP callers:
Bucky Mitchell, played drums with Dick Curless and booked him for shows; Maine Country Music Hall of Famer
William Chinnock, grandson of Dick Curless (his mother, Terry, is Curless’s daughter); law student
Barry Darling, former radio music host, including for Maine Public Radio, audio recordist; he recorded "A Tombstone Every Mile" in 1965