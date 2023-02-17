A mariner's life, reading the water and weather, and teaching others to navigate the open seas

Author Elliot Rappaport, a professional captain of traditional sailing ships, has spent three decades at sea. He now lives in Maine. In a new book, he explains how and why weather is crucial to the safety of vessels and their crews. He takes readers from the icy seas of Greenland to the Roaring Forties, and explains how the mastery of waves and weather may be humanity's greatest navigational achievement.

Panelist:

Elliot Rappaport, sailed as a captain in the U.S. maritime industry since 1992; faculty member, Maine Maritime Academy; author of Reading the Glass: A Captain's View of Weather, Water, and Life on Ships

VIP Callers:

Jonathan Radtke, Sailing Ships Maine; principal, Lewiston High School

Kerry Whittaker, assistant professor, coastal and marine environmental science, Corning School of Ocean Studies, Maine Maritime Academy

William McLean, sailing master, Maine Maritime Academy; former captain of MMA flagship sail training vessel, the schooner Bowdoin