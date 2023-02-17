© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
A mariner's life, reading the water and weather, and teaching others to navigate the open seas

By Cindy Han,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published February 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Author Elliot Rappaport, a professional captain of traditional sailing ships, has spent three decades at sea. He now lives in Maine. In a new book, he explains how and why weather is crucial to the safety of vessels and their crews. He takes readers from the icy seas of Greenland to the Roaring Forties, and explains how the mastery of waves and weather may be humanity's greatest navigational achievement.

Panelist:
Elliot Rappaport, sailed as a captain in the U.S. maritime industry since 1992; faculty member, Maine Maritime Academy; author of Reading the Glass: A Captain's View of Weather, Water, and Life on Ships

VIP Callers:
Jonathan Radtke, Sailing Ships Maine; principal, Lewiston High School
Kerry Whittaker, assistant professor, coastal and marine environmental science, Corning School of Ocean Studies, Maine Maritime Academy
William McLean, sailing master, Maine Maritime Academy; former captain of MMA flagship sail training vessel, the schooner Bowdoin

