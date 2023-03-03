© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
What exotics pets are allowed in Maine, how are they regulated, and how to care for them

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published March 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Exotic animals include those non-domesticated species that are wild or rare to keep as pets—from cuddly chinchillas to intimidating pythons. What sorts of exotic animals are legally permitted to keep as pets in Maine, and what rules and regulations are in place? Other considerations include: veterinary care for these animals, and what happens when an owner cannot care for the animal anymore.

Panelists:
Andrew Desjardins, educator, animal rehabilitator; owner of Mr. Drew And His Animals Too
Dr. Alex Munroe, veterinarian specializing in exotic pets, Topsham Veterinary Wellness Center
Sam Rutka, freshwater manager, Easy Aquariums in Gorham

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
