© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Maple syrup production in Maine—and what's on tap for Maine Maple Sunday

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published March 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Jars of maple syrup glowing from sunlight on windowsill; outside people are lined up for Maine Maple Sunday
https://www.flickr.com/photos/lunaspin/
/

The 40th annual Maine Maple Sunday gets underway this weekend, as maple syrup producers across the state open their sugarhouses to visitors. This year’s weather has led to sap flowing earlier—a trend with milder winters in recent years. We’ll learn about the many steps to maple syrup production, and what to check out when touring sugarhouses.

Panelists:
Lyle Merrifield, owner, Merrifield Farm in Gorham; current president, Maine Maple Producers Association
Jason Lilley, Assistant Extension Professor, Sustainable Agriculture and Maple Industry Educator, University of Maine Cooperative Extension

VIP Callers:
Gov. Janet Mills, Governor, State of Maine
Courtney Wheeler, co-owner, Maple Rush Sugar House in Sabattus
Alan Greene, co-owner, Greene Maple Farm in Sebago

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han