Maple syrup production in Maine—and what's on tap for Maine Maple Sunday

The 40th annual Maine Maple Sunday gets underway this weekend, as maple syrup producers across the state open their sugarhouses to visitors. This year’s weather has led to sap flowing earlier—a trend with milder winters in recent years. We’ll learn about the many steps to maple syrup production, and what to check out when touring sugarhouses.

Panelists:

Lyle Merrifield, owner, Merrifield Farm in Gorham; current president, Maine Maple Producers Association

Jason Lilley, Assistant Extension Professor, Sustainable Agriculture and Maple Industry Educator, University of Maine Cooperative Extension

VIP Callers:

Gov. Janet Mills, Governor, State of Maine

Courtney Wheeler, co-owner, Maple Rush Sugar House in Sabattus

Alan Greene, co-owner, Greene Maple Farm in Sebago

