How to prepare for next year's total solar eclipse in Maine, and what celestial events are happening soon

Maine is one of the places that will experience a total eclipse of the sun on April 8, 2024, and astronomy enthusiasts are starting to prepare now. The last time this happened in Maine was back in 1963, and then next will be 2079! We’ll get tips on where to go and how to view this rare event, as well as how people can help with data collection. And we’ll learn about other astronomical events to look for in the months ahead.

Panelists:

Edward Herrick-Gleason, director, Southworth Planetarium, University of Southern Maine

Shawn Laatsch, director, Versant Power Astronomy Center and the Maynard Jordan Planetarium, University of Maine

John Meader, director, Northern Stars Planetarium and Education Services; photographer