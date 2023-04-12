The lead investigator for the Jan 6th attack on the Capitol discusses what he learned and what's next

Timothy Heaphy served as the top staff investigator for the special House committee that examined the January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. We’ll discuss what he learned during the investigation and what he thinks may happen next regarding the prosecution of those involved in the attacks that day.

Panelist:

Tim Heaphy, criminal defense attorney; chief counsel for the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol; lformer U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia who led a review into the deadly neo-Nazi "Unite the Rally" rally in Charlottesville in August 2017; former lead attorney, University of Virginia