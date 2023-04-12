© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

The lead investigator for the Jan 6th attack on the Capitol discusses what he learned and what's next

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published April 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
1000.jpeg
AP News
/

Timothy Heaphy served as the top staff investigator for the special House committee that examined the January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. We’ll discuss what he learned during the investigation and what he thinks may happen next regarding the prosecution of those involved in the attacks that day.

Panelist:
Tim Heaphy, criminal defense attorney; chief counsel for the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol; lformer U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia who led a review into the deadly neo-Nazi "Unite the Rally" rally in Charlottesville in August 2017; former lead attorney, University of Virginia

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith