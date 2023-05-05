© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Spring bird migration, rare bird sightings, birding events and destinations

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published May 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
It’s busy season for birdwatchers, with new arrivals appearing all around the state, from songbirds to sea birds. We’ll talk with experts about birding events, rare sightings, equipment and new technology—and what to look for this time of year.

Panelists:
Derek Lovitch, co-owner, Freeport Wild Bird Supply
Bob Duchesne, birding columnist, Bangor Daily News; birding guide; former radio host, state legislator and serves on Maine Board of Environmental Protection

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
