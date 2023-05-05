Spring bird migration, rare bird sightings, birding events and destinations

It’s busy season for birdwatchers, with new arrivals appearing all around the state, from songbirds to sea birds. We’ll talk with experts about birding events, rare sightings, equipment and new technology—and what to look for this time of year.

Panelists:

Derek Lovitch, co-owner, Freeport Wild Bird Supply

Bob Duchesne, birding columnist, Bangor Daily News; birding guide; former radio host, state legislator and serves on Maine Board of Environmental Protection