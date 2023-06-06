Crime Writers - Fact and Fiction

The genre of true crime has surged in popularity in recent years – from podcasts to books to TV series. Three authors share how they got their start in crime writing and how they approach their work. We’ll learn about the differences between fact-based and fiction-writing, and why audiences are so drawn to stories based in real-life drama and intrigue.

Panelists:

Kathryn Miles, author of five books, including Trailed: One Woman's Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders, which won the 2023 Maine Literary Award for Nonfiction and was a finalist for an Edgar Award for Best Fact Crime.

Cheryl Head, author, television producer, broadcast executive; her new book, Time's Undoing, is based in part on her grandfather's murder at the hands of the police in 1929; also author of the award-winning Charlie Mack Motown mysteries

Kate Flora, “recovering attorney” who was raised on a chicken farm in Maine; author of 24 mystery and nonfiction books; her true crime stories include Finding Amy and Death Dealer; her Joe Burgess police procedurals won the Maine Literary Award for crime fiction

