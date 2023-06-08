© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Author Ron Joseph shares stories about his adventures as a wildlife biologist in Maine

Published June 8, 2023
In his new memoir Bald Eagles, Bear Cubs and Hermit Bill, wildlife biologist Ron Joseph recounts his youth in central Maine, the importance of his family's dairy farm, his adventures in the field, and the characters he met over the course of a career working with wildlife and conservation that spanned more than three decades.

Ronald Joseph was born in Waterville, Maine, and grew up in neighboring Oakland. He studied ornithology at the University of New Hampshire where he earned a degree in wildlife conservation. He later earned a master's degree in zoology from Brigham Young University. In 1978, he began a career as a state and federal wildlife biologist, mostly in Maine, but also for a time in New Hampshire and Utah.

