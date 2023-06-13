The problem of widespread hunger and what can be done to help those who need food and support

The United Nations estimates there are 690 million people suffering from acute food shortage. This is due, in part, to global conflict, the pandemic, climate change and growing inequality. We’ll speak with the Director General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization as well as Maine’s senior anti-hunger policy advisor with Governor Mills’ Office of Policy Innovation and the Future.

Panelists:

Dana Eidsness, senior anti-hunger policy advisor, Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future

Daniel Gustafson, special representative of the Director-General, United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization

