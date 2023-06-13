© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

The problem of widespread hunger and what can be done to help those who need food and support

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published June 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Woman sorting food in boxes in front of Good Shephard food bank location lined with shelves of boxes
Wanda Curtis / Bangor Daily News
/

The United Nations estimates there are 690 million people suffering from acute food shortage. This is due, in part, to global conflict, the pandemic, climate change and growing inequality. We’ll speak with the Director General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization as well as Maine’s senior anti-hunger policy advisor with Governor Mills’ Office of Policy Innovation and the Future.

Panelists:
Dana Eidsness, senior anti-hunger policy advisor, Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future
Daniel Gustafson, special representative of the Director-General, United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith