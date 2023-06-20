Maine poets discuss their work and the role of poetry today

Maine Calling travels to Bethel to speak with two beloved Maine poets, both of whom live in Western Maine. They'll discuss their work, what living in rural Maine means to them, the state of poetry today—and they'll read some of their poems. This show is part of our "Maine Calling On the Road" series; we will be joined by a live audience at Gould Academy.

Panelists:

Richard Blanco, Presidential Inaugural Poet Laureate, teacher, memoirist

Julia Bouwsma, Maine State Poet Laureate, teacher, homesteader

