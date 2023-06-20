© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling

Maine poets discuss their work and the role of poetry today

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published June 20, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT
President Obama's Inaugural Poet Laureate, Richard Blanco and Maine State Poet Laureate, Julia Bouwsma
Craig Digler and Esta Pratt-Kielley
/

Maine Calling travels to Bethel to speak with two beloved Maine poets, both of whom live in Western Maine. They'll discuss their work, what living in rural Maine means to them, the state of poetry today—and they'll read some of their poems. This show is part of our "Maine Calling On the Road" series; we will be joined by a live audience at Gould Academy.

Panelists:
Richard Blanco, Presidential Inaugural Poet Laureate, teacher, memoirist
Julia Bouwsma, Maine State Poet Laureate, teacher, homesteader

