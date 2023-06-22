© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
History
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Mammoths in Maine

By Cindy Han,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published June 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Mammoth stands in a snowy, landscape

We speak with the author of Mystery Tusk: Searching for Elephants in the Maine Woods. The book reads like a mystery novel as it tells the story of the first paleontological excavation of a mammoth in Maine, as well as the discovery of the history of an African elephant that inspired P.T. Barnum.

Panelists:

Gary Hoyle, artist, former curator of Natural History at the Maine State Museum, and author of Mystery Tusk: Searching for Elephants in the Maine Woods

J.R. Phillips, consultant; former director, Maine State Museum

George Jacobson, professor emeritus of biology, ecology and climate change, University of Maine

VIP Caller:

Bruce Tucker, President of the Alfred Historical Committee

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith