Paula Poundstone is Back

She’s a regular on National Public Radio's “Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me!,” an author, podcaster, and is also recognized as one of the all-time great stand-up comics. Paula returns to Maine Calling to share her unique take on events large and small.

Panelist:

Paula Poundstone, star of several HBO specials, including “Cats, Cops and Stuff,” and “Paula Poundstone Goes to Harvard.” She is heard weekly on her comedy podcast, “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.”

Resources:

Paula's website: Paula Poundstone