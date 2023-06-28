© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling

Paula Poundstone is Back

By Keith Shortall,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published June 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Paula Poundstone hangs from a bar with one hand while smiling. July 14 and 15 dates in Maine are displayed.
She’s a regular on National Public Radio's “Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me!,” an author, podcaster, and is also recognized as one of the all-time great stand-up comics. Paula returns to Maine Calling to share her unique take on events large and small.

Panelist:
Paula Poundstone, star of several HBO specials, including “Cats, Cops and Stuff,” and “Paula Poundstone Goes to Harvard.” She is heard weekly on her comedy podcast, “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.”

Maine Calling
