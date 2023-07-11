Our roundup of notable developments in personal computing, digital devices, and apps
Our panel of tech experts returns to share the latest news from the world of personal computing and digital development. Are you going to join the new social media platform Threads? Interested in Apple’s newest VR headset? Maybe you’re in the market for a smart speaker, password manager or AI app?
Panelists:
Andrew Rosenstein, former owner of TechPort, craniosacral therapy practitioner, and owner of OnBalance CST
Janet McKenney, former director of library development, Maine State Library
Jared Maxwell, owner of Necessary Technology
Resources:
Threads: What to Know About Instagram’s ‘Twitter Killer’ App - The New York Times (nytimes.com)
Are Virtual Reality Headsets Safe for Children? - Scientific American