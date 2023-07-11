Our roundup of notable developments in personal computing, digital devices, and apps

Our panel of tech experts returns to share the latest news from the world of personal computing and digital development. Are you going to join the new social media platform Threads? Interested in Apple’s newest VR headset? Maybe you’re in the market for a smart speaker, password manager or AI app?

We're live at 11am or you can catch the rebroadcast at 7pm. Join the conversation by calling 1-800-399-3566, emailing talk@mainepublic.org, or commenting on our Instagram and Facebook pages.

Panelists:

Andrew Rosenstein, former owner of TechPort, craniosacral therapy practitioner, and owner of OnBalance CST

Janet McKenney, former director of library development, Maine State Library

Jared Maxwell, owner of Necessary Technology

Resources:

Threads: What to Know About Instagram’s ‘Twitter Killer’ App - The New York Times (nytimes.com)

Are Virtual Reality Headsets Safe for Children? - Scientific American

The 15 Best Apps for 2023 (lifewire.com)

