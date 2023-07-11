© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Our roundup of notable developments in personal computing, digital devices, and apps

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published July 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
A woman with pixelated bluish body wearing a virtual reality headset
www.canva.com

Our panel of tech experts returns to share the latest news from the world of personal computing and digital development. Are you going to join the new social media platform Threads? Interested in Apple’s newest VR headset? Maybe you’re in the market for a smart speaker, password manager or AI app?

We're live at 11am or you can catch the rebroadcast at 7pm. Join the conversation by calling 1-800-399-3566, emailing talk@mainepublic.org, or commenting on our Instagram and Facebook pages.

Panelists:

Andrew Rosenstein, former owner of TechPort, craniosacral therapy practitioner, and owner of OnBalance CST
Janet McKenney, former director of library development, Maine State Library
Jared Maxwell, owner of Necessary Technology

Resources:

Threads: What to Know About Instagram’s ‘Twitter Killer’ App - The New York Times (nytimes.com)

Are Virtual Reality Headsets Safe for Children? - Scientific American

The 15 Best Apps for 2023 (lifewire.com)

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith