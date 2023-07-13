Emerging uses of forest products in Maine

The famously abundant trees in Maine lend themselves to many uses, and our forest products industry employs some 32,000 people. We’ll learn about new ways that wood is being used, from fuel to insulation to other innovations—including methods for utilizing wood that would otherwise go to waste.

Panelists:

Lee Burnett, project manager, Local Wood Works

Hemant Pendse, professor, chemical engineering, University of Maine – Orono

VIP Callers:

John O’Bryan, sawyer & logger, custom milling for woodworkers and hobbyists

Joshua Henry, CEO, Timber HP

