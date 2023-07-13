© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Emerging uses of forest products in Maine

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published July 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
The famously abundant trees in Maine lend themselves to many uses, and our forest products industry employs some 32,000 people. We’ll learn about new ways that wood is being used, from fuel to insulation to other innovations—including methods for utilizing wood that would otherwise go to waste.

Panelists:

Lee Burnett, project manager, Local Wood Works

Hemant Pendse, professor, chemical engineering, University of Maine – Orono

VIP Callers:

John O’Bryan, sawyer & logger, custom milling for woodworkers and hobbyists

Joshua Henry, CEO, Timber HP

Resources:

Forest Products | Department of Economic and Community Development (maine.gov)

A wave of companies say they’ll use Maine wood to make eco-friendly fuel and fertilizer | WPFO (fox23maine.com)

New act for forest products: Manufacturers find new uses for Maine’s vast forest resource | Mainebiz.biz

Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
