Can't tell your Allium from an Artemisia? Wondering how revive your garden after nearly 30 days of rain this June? Desperate to keep pests under control, but safely? Our horticulture experts will answer your questions this Wednesday, and also share great tips to help your gardens thrive.

Join us live at 11am or catch the rebroadcast at 7pm. Contribute to the discussion by calling 1-800-399-3566, emailing talk@mainepublic.org, or commenting on social media.