Middle East scholar's analysis of international affairs

Carnegie Endowment senior fellow Aaron David Miller joins us to discuss the turmoil in Israel over proposed changes to its judicial system, the war in Ukraine, and other world events.

Panelist:

Aaron David Miller, author of five books, including his most recent, The End of Greatness: Why America Can’t Have (and Doesn’t Want) Another Great President. Between 1978 and 2003, he served at the State Department as an historian, analyst, negotiator, and advisor to Republican and Democratic secretaries of state. Miller is a global affairs analyst for CNN and his articles have appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, Politico, Foreign Policy, USAToday, and CNN.com. He is a frequent commentator on NPR, BBC, and Sirius XM radio.

Resources:

Aaron David Miller - Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Author Interview: Aaron David Miller, Author Of 'The End Of Greatness' : NPR

Why Biden Is Struggling to Address Netanyahu's Judicial Overhaul in Israel (foreignpolicy.com)

Israel Supreme Court overhaul: What the protests and democracy crisis can teach America. (slate.com)

Carnegie Connects: Unpacking the Ukrainian Battlefield With Russia Military Analyst Michael Kofman - Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Saudi Arabia-Israel Normalization: Is an Agreement Worth the Cost to the Biden Administration? (foreignpolicy.com)

Biden's Afghanistan Pullout Was a Predictable, Preventable Disaster (foreignpolicy.com)