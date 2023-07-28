© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Middle East scholar's analysis of international affairs

Keith Shortall,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published July 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Portrait of Middle East expert Aaron David Miller beside a photo of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace/Sebastian Scheiner AP
/

Carnegie Endowment senior fellow Aaron David Miller joins us to discuss the turmoil in Israel over proposed changes to its judicial system, the war in Ukraine, and other world events.

Panelist:

Aaron David Miller, author of five books, including his most recent, The End of Greatness: Why America Can’t Have (and Doesn’t Want) Another Great President. Between 1978 and 2003, he served at the State Department as an historian, analyst, negotiator, and advisor to Republican and Democratic secretaries of state. Miller is a global affairs analyst for CNN and his articles have appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, Politico, Foreign Policy, USAToday, and CNN.com. He is a frequent commentator on NPR, BBC, and Sirius XM radio.

Resources:

Aaron David Miller - Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Author Interview: Aaron David Miller, Author Of 'The End Of Greatness' : NPR

Why Biden Is Struggling to Address Netanyahu's Judicial Overhaul in Israel (foreignpolicy.com)

Israel Supreme Court overhaul: What the protests and democracy crisis can teach America. (slate.com)

Carnegie Connects: Unpacking the Ukrainian Battlefield With Russia Military Analyst Michael Kofman - Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Saudi Arabia-Israel Normalization: Is an Agreement Worth the Cost to the Biden Administration? (foreignpolicy.com)

Biden's Afghanistan Pullout Was a Predictable, Preventable Disaster (foreignpolicy.com)

Maine Calling
Keith Shortall
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
