Theaters in Maine
Tourists and local alike can catch a rich variety of shows in theaters across Maine this season. We’ll learn how theaters are faring in the wake of pandemic challenges, what variety of venues are open in communities statewide, and what’s on tap in the weeks and months ahead.
Panelists:
Mollie Cashwell, Director, Cultural Alliance of Maine
David Greenham, Executive Director, Maine Arts Commission
VIP Callers;
Michael Tobin, Executive Artistic Director, Footlights Theatre in Falmouth
Anita Stewart, Artistic Director, Portland Stage
Steve Ellis, Board Chair, The City Theatre in Biddeford
Susan Hodder, Executive Director, The Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro
Resources:
Experience Theater in Maine - Visit Maine
Pandemic still hurting Maine theater ticket sales | McGrathPR
A city growing in diversity is attracting more diverse theater this summer (pressherald.com)