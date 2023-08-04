© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling

Theaters in Maine

By Cindy Han,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published August 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Empty rows of red seats in a circular arrangement theater
Tourists and local alike can catch a rich variety of shows in theaters across Maine this season. We’ll learn how theaters are faring in the wake of pandemic challenges, what variety of venues are open in communities statewide, and what’s on tap in the weeks and months ahead.

Panelists:

Mollie Cashwell, Director, Cultural Alliance of Maine

David Greenham, Executive Director, Maine Arts Commission

VIP Callers;

Michael Tobin, Executive Artistic Director, Footlights Theatre in Falmouth

Anita Stewart, Artistic Director, Portland Stage

Steve Ellis, Board Chair, The City Theatre in Biddeford

Susan Hodder, Executive Director, The Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro

Resources:

Experience Theater in Maine - Visit Maine

Pandemic still hurting Maine theater ticket sales | McGrathPR

A city growing in diversity is attracting more diverse theater this summer (pressherald.com)

Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
