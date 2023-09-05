Labor Unions On the Rise
So far in 2023, there have been 200 strikes involving 320,000 workers. Labor has seen some big victories, such as the new UPS contract, and disappointments, like the defeat of a minimum wage measure for Maine farm workers. A labor historian, a union leader and the head of USM’s new Scontras Center for Labor & Community Education join us for a labor update.
Panelists:
Cynthia Phinney, president, Maine AFL-CIO
Matthew Emmick, executive director, Scontras Center for Labor & Community Education, University of Southern Maine
Michael Hillard, professor of economics, University of Southern Maine; author of Shredding Paper: The Rise and Fall of Maine's Mighty Paper Industry
VIP Caller:
Chris Smalls, founder, Amazon Labor Union