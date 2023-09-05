© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Presque Isle area viewers: WMEM tower maintenance estimated timing is now through September 8. Click here to learn more!
Business and Economy
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Labor Unions On the Rise

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published September 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT
Labor protest sign saying Fight Today For a Better Tomorrow
Luciana Santerre

So far in 2023, there have been 200 strikes involving 320,000 workers. Labor has seen some big victories, such as the new UPS contract, and disappointments, like the defeat of a minimum wage measure for Maine farm workers. A labor historian, a union leader and the head of USM’s new Scontras Center for Labor & Community Education join us for a labor update.

Panelists:
Cynthia Phinney, president, Maine AFL-CIO
Matthew Emmick, executive director, Scontras Center for Labor & Community Education, University of Southern Maine
Michael Hillard, professor of economics, University of Southern Maine; author of Shredding Paper: The Rise and Fall of Maine's Mighty Paper Industry
VIP Caller:
Chris Smalls, founder, Amazon Labor Union

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith