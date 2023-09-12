© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Rowing in Maine

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published September 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Highly saturated, blurry image of rowers in action
The sport of rowing is going strong in Maine, where teams take to the waters to compete or row for fun. We'll talk with experts about the history of rowing in Maine, how it combines physical and mental engagement, knowledge of water safety, teamwork—and how it connects people with the natural beauty of Maine.

Panelists:

Amy Smith, founder, Lewiston Rowing Club

Dave Spraker, director, Maine Coast Rowing Association

VIP Caller:

Doug Welling, head rowing coach, Bowdoin College

Grace Tetreault, rower and coxswain, Maine Coast Rowing Association Juniors

Olivia Goodwin-Cook, executive director & head coach, Megunticook Rowing

Resources:

Maine Coast Rowing club turns in strong fall racing season (pressherald.com)
DoryWoman Rowing | Rowing in Maine | Belfast, ME, USA
Portland Community Rowing Association (rowportland.org)

Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
