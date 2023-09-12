The sport of rowing is going strong in Maine, where teams take to the waters to compete or row for fun. We'll talk with experts about the history of rowing in Maine, how it combines physical and mental engagement, knowledge of water safety, teamwork—and how it connects people with the natural beauty of Maine.

Panelists:

Amy Smith, founder, Lewiston Rowing Club

Dave Spraker, director, Maine Coast Rowing Association

VIP Caller:

Doug Welling, head rowing coach, Bowdoin College

Grace Tetreault, rower and coxswain, Maine Coast Rowing Association Juniors

Olivia Goodwin-Cook, executive director & head coach, Megunticook Rowing

Resources:

Maine Coast Rowing club turns in strong fall racing season (pressherald.com)Maine Coast Rowing club turns in strong fall racing season (pressherald.com)

DoryWoman Rowing | Rowing in Maine | Belfast, ME, USA

Portland Community Rowing Association (rowportland.org)