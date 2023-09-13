Borealis Goes Hiking

We explore hiking in Maine—what to know, where to go, and what makes hiking in Maine special. Our guest is Aislinn Sarnacki, outdoor guide and host of Maine Public’s new series, Borealis. This new multi-media outdoors series airs its first episode on Maine Public Television on Thursday, Sept 14, at 8 pm. Each week throughout the Borealis series, Maine Calling will feature outdoor topics that tie in with that week’s Borealis themes.

Panelists:

Aislinn Sarnacki, outdoors writer and author; educator; Maine guide; host of Borealis, Maine Public’s new outdoors series

VIP callers:

Sarah Lamagna, author, Hiking with Kids New England

Hope Rowan, manager, Maine Trail Finder

Resources:

Borealis | Maine Public

Borealis: The Nature of Maine - YouTube

Aislinn Sarnacki – Hiking in Maine

10 best hikes in Maine - Lonely Planet

2023 Best 10 Wheelchair Friendly Trails in Maine | AllTrails

Hiking with Kids New England - Sarah Lamagna

