Maine Calling

Borealis Goes Hiking

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published September 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Maine Public's host Aislinn Sarnacki with other hikers on a trail
Aislinn Sarnacki

We explore hiking in Maine—what to know, where to go, and what makes hiking in Maine special. Our guest is Aislinn Sarnacki, outdoor guide and host of Maine Public’s new series, Borealis. This new multi-media outdoors series airs its first episode on Maine Public Television on Thursday, Sept 14, at 8 pm. Each week throughout the Borealis series, Maine Calling will feature outdoor topics that tie in with that week’s Borealis themes.

Panelists:

Aislinn Sarnacki, outdoors writer and author; educator; Maine guide; host of Borealis, Maine Public’s new outdoors series

VIP callers:

Sarah Lamagna, author, Hiking with Kids New England

Hope Rowan, manager, Maine Trail Finder

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
