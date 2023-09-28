© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Leave No Trace

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published September 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Hiking boot stepping on a leaf covered trail with the Borealis logo
www.canva.com

Without a sense of stewardship, outdoor pursuits like hiking, paddling, climbing, and others can disturb the natural environment. We talk with experts about Leave No Trace guidelines, as well as other considerations for protecting and preserving Maine's woods, waters, and other natural areas. This program is part of Maine Public's new outdoor series "Borealis."

Panelists:

Tom O'Brien, Maine State Advocate,Leave No Trace

Rex Turner, Outdoor Recreation Planner,Bureau of Parks and Lands, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

VIP Caller:

Amanda Pollock TBD, Public Affairs Officer, Acadia National Park

Resources:

Leave No Trace Seven Principles (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov)

Practicing Environmental Stewardship as Paddlers — Ocean Tribe Paddlers (oceantribeoutfitters.org)

Shorelines » Blog Archive Clever Steps Are What You Take - Walking on the Marsh - Shorelines (si.edu)

A Beginner's Guide to Stewardship - Gripped Magazine

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
