Without a sense of stewardship, outdoor pursuits like hiking, paddling, climbing, and others can disturb the natural environment. We talk with experts about Leave No Trace guidelines, as well as other considerations for protecting and preserving Maine's woods, waters, and other natural areas. This program is part of Maine Public's new outdoor series "Borealis."

Panelists:

Tom O'Brien, Maine State Advocate,Leave No Trace

Rex Turner, Outdoor Recreation Planner,Bureau of Parks and Lands, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

VIP Caller:

Amanda Pollock TBD, Public Affairs Officer, Acadia National Park

