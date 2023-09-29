Franco American influence on culture

Franco American contributions to American literature are significant and influential, but the Franco American dimension of such work has too often remained invisible. We’ll learn about Résonance, a recent project founded by a collective of writers, poets and academics, that seeks to bring visibility to Franco Americans and their creative work.

Panelists:

Jane Martin, fiction editor, Résonance; adjunct professor, University of Southern Maine; former Fulbright student at McGill University

Susan Pinette, director, Franco American Programs, professor of modern languages, University of Maine; general editor, Résonance

Steven Riel, editor-in-chief, Résonance; author of five books of poetry; retired librarian who worked at Harvard University Library.

VIP callers:

Elizabeth Kadetsky, associate professor of creative writing, Pennsylvania State University; author, The Memory Eaters; winner, creative nonfiction, Juniper Prize

Jeri Theriault, poet; former chair, department of English, International School of Prague

Abby Paige, writer and theater artist with roots in northern Vermont and eastern Canada

