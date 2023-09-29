© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Franco American influence on culture

By Keith Shortall,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published September 29, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Historical photo of a young boy, assumedly a worker, inside a manufacturing plant
University of Maine Franco American Collection
/
.

Franco American contributions to American literature are significant and influential, but the Franco American dimension of such work has too often remained invisible. We’ll learn about Résonance, a recent project founded by a collective of writers, poets and academics, that seeks to bring visibility to Franco Americans and their creative work.

Panelists:

Jane Martin, fiction editor, Résonance; adjunct professor, University of Southern Maine; former Fulbright student at McGill University

Susan Pinette, director, Franco American Programs, professor of modern languages, University of Maine; general editor, Résonance

Steven Riel, editor-in-chief, Résonance; author of five books of poetry; retired librarian who worked at Harvard University Library.

VIP callers:

Elizabeth Kadetsky, associate professor of creative writing, Pennsylvania State University; author, The Memory Eaters; winner, creative nonfiction, Juniper Prize

Jeri Theriault, poet; former chair, department of English, International School of Prague

Abby Paige, writer and theater artist with roots in northern Vermont and eastern Canada

Resources:

Résonance | Vol 1 | Iss 1 (umaine.edu)

Résonance | Vol 2 | Iss 1 (umaine.edu)

Résonance | Vol 3 | Iss 1 (umaine.edu)

The intimacy of home in Maine-based poet’s new collection

The Memory Eaters | Elizabeth Kadetsky

Book Talk: Jeri Theriault (yarmouthmehistory.org)

Keith Shortall
kshortall@mainepublic.org
See stories by Keith Shortall
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith