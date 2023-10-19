The rise in homeschooling

Homeschooling surged nationwide during the pandemic, as parents and their kids were often pushed into it when schools closed to in-person learning. Other factors, such as school shootings and bullying, have prompted more families to choose homeschooling. We'll learn about the challenges and benefits of educating students at home in Maine.

Panelists:

Patricia Hutchins, regional representative & media relations, Homeschoolers of Maine

Sarah Nicholson, homeschool parent

VIP Caller:

Steve Bailey, executive director, Maine School Management Association

Maria Galyean, founder, The Homeschool Admin

Mercedes Pour, director, College Access & Secondary Partnerships, Academic Affairs, Maine Community College System

