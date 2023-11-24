Made-In-Maine Gift Guide
This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show; no calls will be taken (original air date Nov 8, 2023).
Our annual celebration of Maine-made gifts includes hand-crafted items, services, books, experiences and more. (Original broadcast Nov 8, 2023)
Panelists:
Sarah Stebbins, deputy editor, DownEast magazine
Whitney Gill, executive director, Shop Maine Craft and Maine Crafts Association
Call-in guests:
Jessica Thomas, founder & owner, Handiworks
Goody-B Wiseman, owner, Gallery B
Kate Shaffer, co-owner & founder, Ragged Coast Chocolates
Danielle Woerner, singer, writer, songwriter, educator