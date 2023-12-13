© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Health
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

The Role of Nurse Midwives

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published December 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Pregnant woman sitting on a coach with a midwife laying hands on her belly
Maine Public

The role and use of nurse midwives to provide care during pregnancy, birth and post-partum care has expanded in recent years. We'll learn about the prevalence of nurse midwives in Maine, the reasons people choose to use midwives, and how their field is evolving.

Panelists:
Emilie Garcia, Certified Nurse Midwife (CNM) affiliated with MaineHealth who works at Mid Coast Hospital
Holly Christensen, Certified Nurse Midwife, Master's in Nursing; president, Maine affiliate of the American College of Nurse Midwives

VIP Callers:
Dr. Elisabeth Erekson, head of obstetrics & gynecology,Maine Medical Center

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han