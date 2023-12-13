The Role of Nurse Midwives

The role and use of nurse midwives to provide care during pregnancy, birth and post-partum care has expanded in recent years. We'll learn about the prevalence of nurse midwives in Maine, the reasons people choose to use midwives, and how their field is evolving.

Panelists:

Emilie Garcia, Certified Nurse Midwife (CNM) affiliated with MaineHealth who works at Mid Coast Hospital

Holly Christensen, Certified Nurse Midwife, Master's in Nursing; president, Maine affiliate of the American College of Nurse Midwives

VIP Callers:

Dr. Elisabeth Erekson, head of obstetrics & gynecology,Maine Medical Center

