Maine Calling

All About Wolves

By Keith Shortall,
Cindy Han
Published December 26, 2023 at 8:54 AM EST
This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Nov 30, 2023; no calls will be taken.

Wolves have historically inspired both fear and admiration. We'll learn about wolf biology and behavior, discuss their history in Maine—and find out why there continues to be controversy over their presence in our region.

Panelists:
Shevenell Webb, furbearer and small mammal biologist,Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife
Mark McCollough, retired wildlife biologist, formerly with the US Fish & Wildlife Service

VIP Caller:
John Glowa, president, Maine Wolf Coalition

