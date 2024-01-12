© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Science and Technology
Maine Calling

Maine's Space Economy

By Keith Shortall,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published January 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Rocket ready to launch from snowy field in Maine
Bangor Daily News

By 2030, Maine plans to be an integral player in the space travel. We’ll learn about the plans for a Maine Space Complex, which will be spread out among different locations across the state. The complex will combine educators, researchers, students, businesses and entrepreneurs who will all be part of a growing space industry in Maine.

Panelists:
Terry Shehata, executive director, NASA Maine Space Grant Consortium; interim executive director, Maine Space Corporation

VIP callers:
Steve Levesque, former executive director, Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority; former commissioner, Maine Department of Economic and Community Development.; currently under contract with the Loring Development Authority to help the agency develop an economic development strategy for Loring Commerce Centre
Janet Sorter, vice president and chief academic officer, Maine Community College System; ex officio member of Maine Space Corporation
Sen. Mattie Daughtry (D-Brunswick), introduced LD 1923, “An Act To Establish the Maine Space Corporation"
Karin Paquin, science teacher, St. John's Catholic School, Brunswick; participated in Teachers in Space Human Flight Program

Maine Calling
Keith Shortall
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
