Ice Fishing in Maine

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published January 18, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Two fisherman bending over a hole in the icy lake holding line and other ice fishing equipment
Maine Public

This show is part of our series on "Passions & Pastimes."

We’ll find out why ice fishing in winter is such an iconic and popular sport in Maine. And we’ll get answers to your questions about how it works, where to go, what species to catch – and what other side activities make ice fishing even more enjoyable. This show is part of our Passions & Pastimes series.

Panelists:
Jason Seiders, regional biologist, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife

VIP Callers:
Al Rockwell, Maine Guide, Reel Moosehead Guide Service in Greenville
Tallie Martin, marketing manager,New England Outdoor Center

