Health
Maine Calling

Horticultural Therapy

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published January 19, 2024 at 12:33 PM EST
A person's hand reaching to feel a green leaf that's part of a wall of plants
Maine Public

This show was originally scheduled to air in December but was postponed until today due to severe weather.

With difficult winter weather upon us, it’s easy to feel less energetic or gloomy. Horticultural therapy is one way to counter that. Maine is part of a growing movement to utilize plants and greenery for therapeutic purposes. We’ll learn how plants can be used to foster more healthful and positive indoor environments.

Panelists:
Irene Barber, adult education & horticultural therapy program manager, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens
Laura Simonds-Rumpf, horticultural therapist, Cultivating Well Being

VIP Caller:
Vanessa Corson, public information officer, Maine Emergency Management Agency

